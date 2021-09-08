Measles Case at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin: Disease Found Among Afghan Refugees.

At the Fort McCoy Army Base in Wisconsin, where Afghan refugees are being temporarily kept while the government seeks to re-settle them, a case of measles has been identified.

According to an internal government document obtained by Fox News, the army base verified a measles case on Sunday, with contacts separated as part of the containment efforts. In addition to isolation, the warning stated that “post-exposure prophylaxis and inoculations are in the works.”

Measles is a dangerous respiratory disease that is highly contagious, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA warns that it “may be harmful, especially for newborns and young children.” It can be fatal in rare situations.

Thousands of Afghan refugees are still being taken to Fort McCoy as part of the huge evacuation effort following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, but the notice, according to Fox News, stated that the installation will not be admitting evacuees “at this time” to prevent more infections.

A representative for Task Force McCoy, on the other hand, stated that the base was still “accepting Afghan evacuees.”

The solitary case of measles was discovered as part of “a comprehensive health screening process,” according to a senior US government official.

Afghanistan has the world’s seventh-highest number of measles cases, according to the CDC. It is estimated that those infected with measles will develop symptoms 7-14 days after infection. A high temperature of more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, red, watery eyes, and a runny nose are among the symptoms. Encephalitis and pneumonia are two complications of measles. Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 infants infected can die from neurologic and respiratory problems.

Health concerns have been highlighted in respect to the US’s wholesale evacuation of Afghans who are considered fragile. One of the most serious concerns is that many Afghans who boarded international aircraft were not screened for COVID-19 infection.

According to a recent story by The New York Times, six persons tested positive for COVID-19 on a trip from Kabul to Dulles Airport in Virginia on August 29. Ross Wilson, the final American diplomat to depart Afghanistan, was also diagnosed with coronavirus, according to many news sites last week. Wilson was one of the ambassadors who stayed in Kabul during the final weeks of the United States’ troop withdrawal to help with the evacuation of American citizens, at-risk Afghans, and Afghan allies.

Rep. Mark, according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.