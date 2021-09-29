McKenzie: The Pentagon knew civilians were killed in the Kabul strike weeks before it was revealed to the public.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that the Pentagon knew within “four to five hours” that a drone attack had killed Afghan civilians.

On August 29, a strike in Kabul killed ten people, including seven children. The Pentagon would not recognize civilian deaths until weeks later, claiming the hit was directed at members of ISIS-K, a militant group affiliated with the Islamic State.

According to McKenzie, the military did not realize the strike had hit others inadvertently until “sometime later.”

Following the news of the civilian casualties, the general issued a statement on September 17. “I took this attack in the true conviction that it would avoid an imminent threat to our soldiers and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake, and I apologize,” he added.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.