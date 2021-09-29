McKenzie: Keeping Bagram Open After Troops Withdrew Wasn’t “Feasible”

One of the most closely watched events accompanying America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is the military’s departure from Bagram Airfield, which has served as a base of operations in the nation for almost 20 years.

Before Afghan military officials knew they were gone, America and its Western partners turned out the lights and left the base in the dark of night at the beginning of July. This occurred shortly before the Taliban took control of a number of democratic Afghan cities.

General Kenneth McKenzie of the United States Central Command responded to Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who questioned the military’s choice to leave the facility rather than use it for evacuation attempts, during today’s hearing before the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“Holding Bagram airport was not feasible,” McKenzie added. “There was no way we were going to be able to maintain Bagram and return Afghanistan to effective zero.”

“It was unavoidable that we would have to leave Bagram since we had 650 Marines and soldiers in the country by late June or early July. Under those conditions, holding Bagram was impossible,” he added.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin chose to address the withdrawal from Bagram in his opening remarks, anticipating that this decision would elicit questions.

He said that Bagram’s distance from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), the location of evacuations, rendered the base useless, and that occupying it for longer would have put US forces’ lives in danger.

“Just to operate and protect, retaining Bagram would have required sending as many as 5,000 US troops in harm’s way,” Austin added. “Staying at Bagram meant remaining at war in Afghanistan, which the president made clear he would not do.”

During this discussion, Austin made it apparent that the president had “received” McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley’s recommendations that the US keep troops on the ground to prevent the Afghan government from collapsing. The president chose to carry out his plan of withdrawing American forces from the country.

With this aim in mind, subsequent activities were conducted. According to Austin, the military worked cautiously to avoid destabilizing the situation by moving too quickly.