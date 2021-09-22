McDonald’s is being sued after a 14-year-old worker was allegedly raped by a manager.

McDonald’s is being sued by the family of a 14-year-old girl who claims her manager raped and harassed her at one of its Pennsylvania locations.

According to KDKA, attorney Alan Perer filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Walter A. Garner, 42, assaulted the girl at a Rice Enterprises-owned McDonald’s in Pittsburgh in February.

McDonald’s and Rice Enterprises either knew or should have known that Garner had pled guilty to the indecent assault of a 10-year-old girl, he said the broadcaster.

Rice Enterprises, according to Perer, was aware of security tape showing Garner groping the girl and that other young ladies had complained about his harassing them.

“I was making jokes, making moves, and the response was nothing,” he told KDKA. They weren’t able to get rid of him. They didn’t reprimand him. They didn’t keep an eye on him.”

According to police documents acquired by KDKA, Garner was arrested in April after allegedly showing minor pornography. The minor’s parent subsequently reported the incident to someone at her school, who then informed the police.

Garner was charged after police discovered the alleged rape against the 14-year-old girl during their investigation.

Garner is listed on the Megan’s Law website in Pennsylvania, which offers information about registered sex offenders to the public.

Garner was charged with aggravated indecent assault in July 1999 and convicted in October 2003, according to the website.

Pennsylvania law does not require the website to identify whether his victim was a minor because his conviction occurred before November 30, 2006.

His current status was indicated as being detained at Allegheny County Prison when the website was last updated on July 16, 2021.

“The claims made in the lawsuit are profoundly disturbingâ€”my organization has no tolerance for sexual harassment, and we terminated the employee in issue as soon as we learned about a complaint against him,” Michele Rice of Rice Enterprises said in a statement to This website.

“While all of our employees receive safe and courteous workplace training when they start working for us, we’ve recently increased our training to twice a year and added stronger security measures to our restaurants.

“We have offered the impacted employee our full support and are fully cooperating with the police inquiry into these allegations,” said the company.

Perer, McDonald’s has been approached by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.