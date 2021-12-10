McDonald’s introduces a unique new restaurant in the United Kingdom.

McDonald’s has opened a “net zero carbon” restaurant in both construction and day-to-day operations, which the company claims is a first in the UK.

The restaurant, which is located in Market Drayton, Shropshire, is powered by two wind turbines and 92 square meters of solar panels, and its walls are insulated with British sheep fleece.

The coating of the building is made up of 250 square meters of recycled IT equipment and white home products.

Wall signage made from discarded coffee beans, each kerb stone made from 182 recycled plastic bottles, and the drive-through lane created from recycled tyres are among the other features.

Market Drayton Junior School students designed a biodiversity garden and nature walk to collect rainwater from the car park and offer a habitat for frogs and other wildlife.

It will be the first restaurant in the UK to be certified as net zero emissions for construction using the net zero carbon buildings framework developed by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC).

By 2030, the fast food behemoth wants to use the “blueprint” site to achieve net zero emissions across all of its 1,400 restaurants and headquarters.

“At McDonald’s, we think that our food needs to be served in restaurants that are sustainable for the future,” Beth Hart, vice president of supply chain and brand trust, said. Market Drayton is a significant step toward making that a reality, allowing us to test and put into practice what a net zero emissions building looks like in both construction and use.

“We’ve already begun to implement some of these ideas in other restaurants, but what’s fascinating about Market Drayton is that it will serve as a model for future new construction.”

“The issue of decarbonising the construction industry is a complicated one, but McDonald’s pledge to create the first restaurant in the UK in line with UKGBC’s net zero carbon buildings framework is a key first step,” said UKGBC spokesman Simon McWhirter.

“We applaud McDonald’s goal of achieving net zero emissions for all of its restaurants and offices by 2030.”