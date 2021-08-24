McDonald’s in the United Kingdom has run out of milkshakes due to supply chain concerns.

A scarcity of bottled drinks has also been revealed by the fast-food chain, with the supply chain issue likely to be caused by a paucity of lorry drivers.

According to the company, they are working diligently to have these dishes back on the menu as quickly as possible.

“Like most shops, we are currently experiencing some supply chain challenges, affecting the availability of a small number of products,” a McDonalds representative told the Independent.

“In restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales, bottled beverages and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers’ patience. We’re working feverishly to have these dishes back on the menu as soon as possible.”

According to the Mirror, some customers resorted to social media to vent their concerns.

“I just went to McDonalds – they don’t have any milkshakes and the fizzy drinks “may be flat,” one consumer wrote on Twitter. What the hell is happening onnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

“McDonald’s no longer does bagels or breakfast wraps, and you no longer offer milkshakes, Tropicana, or bottled water,” added another.

The supply problem is thought to be caused by a scarcity of lorry drivers as a result of new EU immigration limits and Covid restrictions.

McDonald’s is the most recent restaurant to have supply chain concerns.

In the past month, a scarcity of delivery drivers has affected supplies to supermarkets and hospitality establishments, with Nando’s being forced to close 50 locations last week due to a chicken shortage.

Yesterday, fresh food and drink supply to Beefeater pubs and Subway locations were disrupted.

According to a Beefeater spokeswoman, supply chain concerns have resulted in bottled beer and chicken shortages.