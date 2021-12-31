McDonald’s in Liverpool and Wirral will be open on New Year’s Eve.

If you want to ring in the new year with a McDonald’s, you’re in luck because the fast food chain is open on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re looking for a burger and chips before or after your New Year’s Eve celebrations, we’ve compiled a list of McDonald’s locations across Merseyside.

Each McDonald’s location has its own set of opening and closing hours, making it difficult to predict when your local McDonald’s will be open.

This New Year’s Eve, here are the opening hours for McDonald’s restaurants in Liverpool and Wirral.

Liverpool

5am to 8pm, Lord Street, L2 1YL

8am to 5pm, St Johns, L1 1TL

5am to 8pm, Clayton Square, L1 1QR

5am to 8pm, Ranelagh Street, L1 1JR

5am to 8pm, Albert Dock, L1 0AJ

Great Homer Street, L5 5AA, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Kensington, L7 2RN

6am to 8pm, Walton Road, L4 4BB

5am to 8pm, Belle Vale, L25 2RJ

5am to 8pm, Aigburth Road, L17 4JP

Edge Lane, L13 1AD, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Bootle, L20 3ER

7am to 8pm, Switch Island, L30 6TQ

5am to 8pm, Aintree, L9 5AN

6am to 8pm, Queens Drive, L4 8UU

Rice Lane, L9 2BY, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Hunts Cross, L24 9GB

5am to 8pm, New Mersey Retail Park, L24 8QB

5am to 8pm, County Road, Kirkby, L32 1TS

5am to 8pm, Huyton Hey Road, L36 5RT

5am to 8pm, Huyton Page Moss, L36 3YB

5am to 8pm, Stonedale Lane, L11 9DH

Wirral

5am to 8pm, Birkenhead CH41 6EB

5am to 8pm, Wallasey CH44 5TP

5am to 8pm, Bromborough CH62 3PN