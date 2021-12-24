McDonald’s in Liverpool and Wirral will be open on Christmas Eve.

Our kitchen cupboards, refrigerators, and freezers are currently brimming with holiday food and drink, ready to be enjoyed over the holidays.

However, if you need a break from the holiday merchandise and have a fast food urge, a McDonald’s restaurant is never far away.

Each McDonald’s location will open and close at different hours on Christmas Eve, making it difficult to tell when your local store will be open.

Deals, Star Gifts, and Brands Included in the Boots Boxing Day Sale 2021

This Christmas Eve, McDonald’s restaurants in Liverpool and Wirral will be open at the following times.

Liverpool

5am to 8pm, Lord Street, L2 1YL

8am to 5pm, St Johns, L1 1TL

5am to 8pm, Clayton Square, L1 1QR

5am to 8pm, Ranelagh Street, L1 1JR

5am to 8pm, Albert Dock, L1 0AJ

Great Homer Street, L5 5AA, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Kensington, L7 2RN

6am to 8pm, Walton Road, L4 4BB

5am to 8pm, Belle Vale, L25 2RJ

5am to 8pm, Aigburth Road, L17 4JP

Edge Lane, L13 1AD, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Bootle, L20 3ER

7am to 8pm, Switch Island, L30 6TQ

5am to 8pm, Aintree, L9 5AN

6am to 8pm, Queens Drive, L4 8UU

Rice Lane, L9 2BY, is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5am to 8pm, Hunts Cross, L24 9GB

5am to 8pm, New Mersey Retail Park, L24 8QB

5am to 8pm, County Road, Kirkby, L32 1TS

5am to 8pm, Huyton Hey Road, L36 5RT

5am to 8pm, Huyton Page Moss, L36 3YB

5am to 8pm, Stonedale Lane, L11 9DH

Wirral

5am to 8pm, Birkenhead CH41 6EB

5am to 8pm, Wallasey CH44 5TP

5am to 8pm, Bromborough CH62 3PN