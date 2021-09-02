McDonald’s has been chastised for what’s written on Monopoly stickers.

McDonald’s has received backlash from fans after releasing their Monopoly tickets.

After being postponed owing to the pandemic, the popular event returned last month, but some shoppers were left perplexed by what was written inside their winning tickets.

Customers have resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with “expired” tickets that have been out of date for months, according to the Daily Star.

“@McDonaldsUK why is it that a sticker I just bought on 1/9/21 expires on the 4/5/21?” one user asked on Twitter.

“However, my codes do not scan on the mcds app, which is really confusing,” a second remarked. “Codes aren’t scanning, help!” said a third.

McDonald’s, on the other hand, has an explanation for the expired tokens.

Customers should ignore the dates because the tickets are still valid despite being out of date because they were printed before the tournament was rescheduled, according to the fast food giant.

Items with a “play until” date of May 4, 2021 will remain active until October 5, 2021.

The following new expiration dates are also in effect:

Collect for a chance to win non-food prizes: the old date was June 4, 2021, and the new date is November 11, 2021. Collect for a chance to win food prizes: May 18, 2021, revised date October 19, 2021 Old date June 4, 2021, new date November 5, 2021: Instant win non-food prize or discount Food or Just Eat vouchers can be won instantly; the old date was May 18, 2021; the new date is October 19, 2021. Instant win discount voucher (except for Just Eat) with an expiration date of August 31, 2021 or earlier, and a new expiration date of January 31, 2022. Dates for the online game have been changed from May 5, 2021 to October 15, 2021.

“Packaging and Game Pieces printed prior to rescheduling could not be securely reprinted in time, so new dates apply – consumers must see the website or ask in restaurants for details of all rescheduled enter-from/until dates and claim or redeem prizes-by dates,” according to a McDonald’s spokesperson.