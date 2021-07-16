McDonald’s has announced a special discount for NHS employees to thank them for their hard work.

To honor NHS personnel for their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic, McDonald’s is offering 20% off the full menu for the rest of the year.

The discount is being provided to frontline employees on July 19 to commemorate what has been termed “Freedom Day.”

McDonald’s is offering the bargain as a way of saying thank you to National Health Service employees for their efforts over the past 15 months.

A popular city center pub has won a prestigious CAMRA award.

According to Hull Live, the NHS promotion is only available on the My McDonald’s App.

Customers that qualify will be able to redeem the discount once each week.

McDonald’s restaurants are open for walk-in and take-out orders, and consumers may use the brand’s new Uber app to order via drive-thru, McDelivery, and click & serve.

The app, which is the first time McDonald’s has offered a fully in-app delivery ordering option to UK customers, was released as part of an experiment with the delivery giant.

Those who order using the My McDonald’s app will have their orders fulfilled by Uber and the app’s network of drivers and riders.

By installing the My McDonald’s app, consumers in the UK will be able to order delivery, as well as click & serve, takeaway, table service, and drive thru, starting this month.