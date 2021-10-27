McDonald’s employees go on strike, citing insufficient anti-sexual harassment policies in the workplace.

Hundreds of McDonald’s employees walked out of restaurants in 12 U.S. cities on Tuesday, protesting a lack of attention to sexual harassment charges against employees.

McDonald’s employees are demanding action in response to what they believe is a persistent problem, with at least 50 employees submitting charges of verbal and physical harassment in the previous five years.

According to Fight for $15, a labor organization that organized the strikes, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Detroit, Tampa, and St. Louis are among the cities that have gone on strike.

“I’m on strike today because McDonald’s needs to know that we’re not going anywhere. “What needs to stop is sexual harassment,” Adriana Alvarez, a ten-year McDonald’s employee, stated. “It’s unjust to these workers to have to worry about being sexually assaulted on the job while earning close to poverty pay.” McDonald’s employees have gone on strike five times since 2018 over “inadequate attempts to eliminate sexual harassment.” The strike was called in response to the most recent lawsuit filed against McDonald’s. In February, a 14-year-old Pittsburgh girl was allegedly raped by her shift manager, who had previously been designated as a sex offender. The child and her parents sued McDonald’s and its franchise operator in September, accusing them of fostering and enabling “a sexually hostile work environment for its employees from the top down,” according to the lawsuit. At Metoomcdonalds.org, a petition has been started to hold McDonald’s accountable for harassment. The allegations against the 14-year-old Pittsburgh girl are mentioned on the website.

“Every single individual working at a McDonald’s restaurant deserves to feel safe and respected when they come to work,” McDonald’s said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald’s restaurant.”

BREAKING: Fast-food workers in ten cities will go on strike next Tuesday to demand that @McDonalds stop wasting time and listen to its employees when it comes to addressing sexual harassment in their restaurants. #Striketober #FightFor15 #metoo https://t.co/HEK2vq6Mov Today, employees at the @McDonalds at 5950 Rivers Ave in North Charleston, SC, walked out. Sexual harassment and a lack of action on the part of the company are unacceptable. We shut it down when we don't get the respect and safety we deserve. #Striketober #Fightfor15 #metoo pic.twitter.com/42NaGnB83TR Ita Blalock, a @McDonalds employee in Raleigh, North Carolina, went on strike today to protest the company's pervasive sexual harassment, groping, and workplace violence.