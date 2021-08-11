McDonald’s employee converts the restaurant into a makeshift tattoo parlor and is arrested for inking minors.

Last week, an employee at a fast food restaurant in Laurens County, South Carolina, was arrested after he turned the business into a makeshift tattoo parlor and served a juvenile, according to authorities.

Brandon D’Marcus Presha, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with tattooing a juvenile and tattooing without a license in connection with an unlawful tattoo session at a 24-hour McDonald’s in Laurens County last Friday, according to police papers obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Witnesses apparently shared recordings of the Riverdale, Georgia resident — who was wearing gloves and seated at a table in the McDonald’s dining room — tattooing an unnamed client’s arm.

Presha tattooed the arm of a juvenile consumer, although police have not revealed his or her age.

Following his arrest, the would-be tattoo artist was placed in the county jail on a $25,000 bond.

Presha was sentenced to three years in jail in December 2020 after pleading guilty to a felony assault and battery charge. However, the sentence was suspended and he was placed on two-year probation by a judge.

Presha was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime by the Laurens Police Department after reportedly stabbing a person with a knife at least two times in late October 2020.

According to The Smoking Gun, Presha’s arrest on Tuesday will likely trigger prosecutors to bring a probation violation charge in connection with her 2020 sentence.

A similar occurrence occurred in 2017 at a McDonald’s location in the Bronx, New York, when a night shift manager was detained for reportedly selling drugs on the side.

Frank Guerrero was arrested at a McDonald’s on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview for allegedly serving cocaine with his orders. During his eight years at the branch, prosecutors say he unlocked doors to sell drugs in the middle of the night.

Guerrero allegedly concealed the cocaine in the restaurant’s bathroom on a soap dispenser before starting his shift. With the burgers he sold, he was also suspected of dealing cocaine and crack.

Guerrero’s side hustle was apparently discovered by police and federal officials, who then demanded multiple drug buys before arresting him.

Prosecutors said they seized 200 grams of cocaine and $5,300 in cash during a raid on Guerrero’s residence in Throgs Neck. Guerrero’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Leidy Cabral Castillo, was also detained.