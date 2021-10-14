McDonald’s ‘disgraceful’ assault, in which boys kick and punch guy after man in a row.

A man was hit and kicked outside a McDonald’s outlet in a “disgraceful attack.”

On Tuesday, September 21 at around 6.50 p.m., the victim was attacked by a gang of thugs outside McDonald’s on Church Street.

Following a verbal altercation, three young boys allegedly kicked and punched the victim, leaving him with minor injuries.

After a £100,000 court case, anyone with a Ring doorbell camera could face sanctions.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV photographs of a boy they want to talk to in relation to the incident, believing he may have information that can help with the investigation.

“This was a terrible attack that left a young man hurt, but not more badly,” Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan said.

“I would want anyone with information that could help our investigation or who recognizes the man pictured to come forward, and we will act.”

With reference 2100065856, the pictured man or anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

Crimestoppers, an independent organization, can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.