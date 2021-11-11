McDonald’s Christmas menu 2021: what’s on it, how much it costs, and when does it start?

McDonald’s has announced the return of their Christmas menu, which will include two new burgers and seasonal coffees.

The fast food giant’s new holiday menu will be available starting November 17, giving fans plenty of time to try out the new features before they expire.

According to the Mirror, McDonald’s is offering two new burgers for Christmas: the Festive Stack and the Festive Crispy Chicken.

Everything you need to know about the new McDonald’s Christmas menu is detailed below.

What will be on the McDonald’s Christmas menu in 2021?

In a glazed brioche type bread, the Festive Stack burger has two British and Irish beef patties with a red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onion, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

Price: £4.89 on its own, or £6.39 with a side and drink as a meal.

In a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun, the Festive Crispy Chicken features a crispy chicken breast fillet with cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

Price: £4.89 on its own, or £6.39 with a side and drink as a meal.

The Cheese Melt Dippers from McDonald’s are breaded camembert dippers served with a zesty tomato dip.

Price: £5.09 for a sharebox or £1.89 for a box of four.

The Celebrations McFlurry, which includes Maltesers, Galaxy, Mars, Twix, and a caramel sauce, comes back for a second year.

The Festive Pie is a typical hot crispy pie filled with mincemeat and custard, priced at £1.49 for a large size and 99p for a little.

The cost is £1.19.

– £1.79 for a standard size and £2.09 for a large size – £1.39

What menu items are being phased out?

Fans will have to say goodbye to the following things as a result of the launch of the holiday merchandise.

The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers, and Crunchie McFlurry will be replaced by the McDonald’s Christmas Menu.

All Chicken Legends will be temporarily unavailable until January, when the Festive Crispy Chicken will be accessible.