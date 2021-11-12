McDonald’s CEO appears to blame parents for children’s shooting deaths, prompting calls for his resignation.

According to the Associated Press, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is facing controversy following the publication of text conversations to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that appeared to blame the parents for the gun murder deaths of two Black and Latino children.

The texts were written in April and refer to the shootings of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, a Black girl, in a McDonald’s drive-thru, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a Latino teenager, by Chicago cops.

Kempczinski wrote to Lightfoot, “With both, the parents failed those kids, which I know is something you can’t say.” “It’ll be even more difficult to mend.” According to the Associated Press, the communication was made public on social media in late October as a consequence of activist Michael Kessler’s Freedom of Information Act request.

Many Chicago organizations have condemned Kempczinski’s remarks, calling them racist and disrespectful. The mother of Jaslyn Adams has sought an apology. According to the Associated Press, a coalition of community groups are demanding that he resign, with protests taking place at the McDonald’s where Adams was killed.

In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bobby Rush of Illinois said, “This is a deplorable message, and one that is completely unacceptable for the CEO of a powerful multinational corporation — let alone a corporation that aggressively markets to communities of color and publicly proclaims that ‘Black lives matter.'”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When he came across the text exchange, Kessler, an American activist living in Canada, claimed he was looking into an Oregon police incident and working with Chicago-based transparency group Lucy Parsons Lab.

The neighborhood alliance demanded that the fast-food giant create a $200 million fund over four years to enhance living in Chicago, among other things, citing prior racial discrimination charges the company has faced. Immigrant rights activists, labor unions, and churches were among the participants.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Kempczinski addressed a statement to McDonald’s corporate staff in the United States earlier this month, claiming he was thinking through his “lens as a father and reacted viscerally.”

“However, I have not walked in Adam’s or Jaslyn’s shoes, nor have I walked in the shoes of so many others who are confronting a very different reality,” he stated. “I’m not giving myself enough time to think about it.” This is a condensed version of the information.