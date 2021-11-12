McDonald’s 2021 Christmas commercial is “so melancholy” that it had viewers “sobbing.”

Viewers have been moved to tears by the 2021 McDonald’s Christmas commercial, with many describing it as their “favorite.”

“Introducing Imaginary Iggy!” reads the text of the worldwide fast-food chain’s Christmas ad, which was launched today on its social media platforms in the United Kingdom. “Are you #ReindeerReady?” says the narrator.

McDonald’s has a history of tugging at people’s emotions with their Christmas commercials, and this year appears to be no exception.

As the markets reopen and the lights turn on, Christmas approaches.

Matilda’s journey from a playful youngster bonding over Christmas rituals with her imaginary friend, Iggy, to growing up and leaving him behind in her childhood – until a moment of Christmas delight helps to rekindle her memory – is depicted in the commercial.

Mabel sings a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s hit “Time After Time” in the commercial, and 10p from each download will go to food charity FareShare.

Some viewers may have found the commercial to be too much for them, as they were eager to express their feelings online, with several claiming to have been moved to tears.

“With growing children at a very in-between age, your Christmas adverts have had me in tears for the past few years, and this year is no exception x,” one user said.

“OMG…Who is cutting the onions already?!?” exclaimed a second. I want an Iggy!” says the ad. “Love it made me get a lump in my throat x,” said a third.

“OMG that’s the one for this year, I’m crying it’s so sad!” wrote a fourth.

“Just teared up at the new McDonald’s Christmas commercial,” a fifth said. “I just adore it.”

“I’m SOBBING at the McDonald’s Christmas commercial,” said another.

Other enthusiasts were eager to inquire at McDonald’s about the possibility of purchasing an Iggy cuddly toy.

“This is so nice!” exclaimed one. We need a toy version; he’d be perfect for Xmas in our house x”.

“Loving it, but now I want an Iggy,” said another, while a third added, “My favorite Christmas advert this year iggy.” “Way to go, McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s is providing money to FareShare so that it can redistribute five million meals to low-income households over Christmas.

The 2021 McDonald’s Christmas commercial will air on Channel 4’s Gogglebox tonight, November 12.