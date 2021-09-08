McConnell expresses his gratitude to Manchin and Sinema for their opposition to the infrastructure bill.

Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have been congratulated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for opposing their party’s $3.5 trillion spending package.

Democrats intend to approve the bill through the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which might allow it to pass without Republican support. However, because the upper house is evenly divided along party lines, every Democratic senator would have to vote in favor of the plan. Manchin has called for a “strategic pause” on the plan, while Sinema has stated that she will not vote for it because of its exorbitant cost.

During a lunchtime speech at the Rotary Club in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday, McConnell expressed his gratitude for the moderate senators. Before identifying Manchin and Sinema, he lamented that the Senate was “down to two” Democrats who were “resisting” their own party’s agenda.

“Every night, I pray for them, I wish them well, and we offer them a lot of love,” McConnell added, smiling as the audience laughed a little. “Not a single member of my party in the House or Senate will vote in favor of this abomination. It’s completely out of place in our country.”

After the speech, McConnell said he hoped “Manchin and Sinema will dig in their heels” and oppose the bill’s provision to change the way inherited property is taxed, which the senator described as a “major step in literally the direction of taking your property at death.”

Although McConnell did not expect Manchin and Sinema to completely defeat the measure, he did say that they may use their position to demand “dramatic changes” to the idea.

“Because there are no votes to spare, either one of them may destroy the whole bill,” added the Kentucky Republican. “I don’t think that will happen. Either of them might drastically alter the situation. That’s a possibility. Alternatively, either of them may simply make a few cosmetic changes and call it quits. That’s something I’m hoping doesn’t happen.”

Last week, Manchin articulated his objections to the plan in an opinion article for the Wall Street Journal headlined “Why I Won’t Support.” This is a condensed version of the information.