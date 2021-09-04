McCarthy’s claim that Trump was cleared of any role in the Capitol riots is refuted by Liz Cheney of the 1/6 Committee.

Members of the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot slammed a recent assertion by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that former President Donald Trump was cleared of any involvement in the incident.

McCarthy’s “baseless” claims earlier this week that Trump was not involved in encouraging the violent insurgency were disputed by House Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a joint statement released Saturday.

According to CNN, “(McCarthy) has hinted that the Department of Justice has concluded that Donald Trump did not instigate, incite, or provoke the violence on January 6th,” according to the statement.

“When the Select Committee first received this anonymous report, it questioned the Executive Branch agencies and congressional committees participating in the probe. We’ve got responses and briefings from the appropriate parties, and it’s been made plain that reports to that effect are unfounded.”

McCarthy told KGET-TV earlier this week that the Department of Justice has cleared Trump of any potential crime. The California Republican was referring to a Reuters report from last month that stated the FBI discovered “scant” proof that the disturbance on January 6 was planned.

“The FBI has looked into this. Bipartisan committees returned to the Senate. And you know what they discovered: there isn’t any involvement. But the way Nancy Pelosi has handled this is totally political,” McCarthy stated in an interview with KGET.

McCarthy has previously stated that Trump “bears culpability” for the insurgency and that he did not properly reject it days after it occurred. On January 6, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s election certification. Five people were killed.

McCarthy has since taken back some of his earlier comments, claiming that Trump was not participating in the uprising and that he handled the issue appropriately.

“We also remind Minority Leader McCarthy of his statements since January 6th, particularly his speech from the House Floor on January 13th — which are inconsistent with his recent remarks,” Cheney and Thompson stated in a joint statement.

