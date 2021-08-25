McCarthy joins Pelosi in advising Congress members to stay away from Afghanistan.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, has joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in encouraging members of Congress to stay away from Afghanistan during the evacuation attempts.

After two congressmen made an unplanned journey to the capital city of Kabul a day earlier, McCarthy repeated his Democratic counterpart, stating that “it’s not the best idea to travel there.”

“I believe [going to Afghanistan]increases the risk. The Republican stated, “You’ve got enough Americans over there.” “They’d be held prisoner, and they’d use a member of Congress to make a point. I believe you would divert the military from its mission of evacuating as many Americans as possible.”

“I don’t think it’s wise for others to go,” he continued. You are not putting yourself in danger, but you are putting Americans in danger if the military is required to protect you, which they will and should not do.”

In the middle of the mayhem in Kabul, Republican Representative Peter Meijer and Democrat Representative Seth Moulton took an unapproved and unreported charter plane to the city’s airport on Tuesday.

Meijer never spoke to McCarthy about the trip, nor did he seek his approval or opinion, according to McCarthy.

Biden administration officials questioned Meijer and Moulton, both combat veterans with experience in the region, claiming that the trip would divert resources away from those frantically seeking to flee the nation.

On Tuesday, Pelosi released a statement warning other members of Congress against making similar travel plans.

“Member travel to Afghanistan and neighboring countries would distract vital resources away from the priority goal of safely and promptly evacuating Americans and Afghans in danger from Afghanistan,” Pelosi wrote in a letter.

McCarthy said he would pressure other representatives not to do what Meijer and Moulton did, but that he “understands” why they went to Kabul.

"I understood their dissatisfaction with the lack of answers they were receiving, their time serving their country, the people they knew over there, and the calls—all members are receiving calls from folks stuck there. They're frustrated with the State Department because they can't get answers,"