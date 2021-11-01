McAuliffe claims an early vote advantage in the Virginia governor’s race with over 1.1 million votes cast.

Early voting in the Virginia governor’s race got off to a strong start, with both Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Republicans Glenn Youngkin encouraging supporters to vote early, with McAuliffe telling Democrats they have a “big lead on the early vote,” despite polling showing the opposite, according to the Associated Press.

Despite his party scrambling to reclaim the lead after public polls has changed in Youngkin’s favor in recent weeks, McAuliffe professes to be optimistic that he will be reelection after serving as governor from 2014 to 2018.

Virginia’s early voting ended on Saturday, with more than 1.1 million of the state’s 5.9 million registered voters casting ballots early this year, according to state data released by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

The number of early voters is significantly lower than the 2.8 million who voted in the presidential election last year.

According to McAuliffe spokesperson Christina Freundlich, the campaign is unconcerned about the figures and believes that many Democrats will return to their pre-coronavirus voting patterns this year, preferring in-person voting on Election Day.

Despite this, McAuliffe claimed at the Henrico event that Democrats had a “huge advantage on the early vote.”

During his campaign, McAuliffe warned supporters that “the stakes are tremendous” in the contest, citing his record as governor.

“This is a task I’ve done before. I was the most pro-business, pro-progressive member of the group. I opened up this state and made it more welcoming, as well as creating a lot of jobs. We don’t want to return, “According to McAuliffe.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and celebrities like Dave Matthews and Pharrell Williams have all endorsed McAuliffe during his campaign.

Youngkin projected that Republicans would sweep all three statewide races and reclaim control of the state’s House of Delegates, and he expressed his confidence during a rally.

“This is an opportunity for us to make a message that big government control will lose, and liberty and freedom will triumph in Virginia,” Youngkin added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Youngkin left for the far southwest region of the state, a Republican stronghold, on Sunday after campaigning across northern Virginia on Saturday. A prayer breakfast, a worship session, a BBQ at the home of a powerful state lawmaker, and a meet-and-greet in the state’s farthest-flung corner were among the stops on his bus trip. This is a condensed version of the information.