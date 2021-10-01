Mayorkas believes that prosecuting all illegal immigrants in the country is a waste of time.

According to the Associated Press, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that pursuing all of the estimated 11 million illegal aliens in the United States made little sense.

Mayorkas’ remarks came as the Biden administration announced fresh intentions on Thursday to exclusively pursue migrants who have recently entered the United States or who pose a threat to public safety.

According to the Associated Press, the new restrictions are a departure from the harsh practices of previous President Donald Trump’s administration, which urged police to apprehend everyone who had entered the United States illegally. Even if US officials had the resources to prosecute every illegal immigrant, Mayorkas said they shouldn’t because many of them “have been contributing members of our communities for years.”

“They contribute to our country’s well-being, and justice demands that we use our discretion accordingly,” he stated. “A person’s status as a removable non-citizen should not be the sole basis for taking enforcement action against them.”

The new rules come as President Joe Biden faces criticism from allies for relying on a Trump-era public health authority to quickly deport migrants caught at the US-Mexico border, as well as Republican criticism that he hasn’t done enough to combat a sharp increase in migrants trying to enter the country. In recent weeks, his government has removed around 5,000 Haitians who crossed the US-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas.

Authorities will be urged to focus on noncitizens who crossed lately, defined as after November 1, 2020, or who are deemed a threat due to “severe criminal conduct.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the Border Patrol, are part of Homeland Security.

Unlike the interim guidelines, the criminal behavior will not be restricted to the legal category of serious felony, but will be determined by the “totality of the facts and circumstances,” Mayorkas added. The new restrictions go into effect on November 29.

Immigration authorities would be forbidden from arresting and deporting someone for exercising First Amendment rights, such as participating in a protest or union activity.

“We are needing and, honestly, vitally empowering our staff. This is a condensed version of the information.