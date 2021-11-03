Mayoral victories in Boston and Cincinnati signal a shift in the political landscape for Asian Americans.

Mayoral victories in two major U.S. cities, Boston and Cincinnati, signaled political success for Asian Americans, who have long been underrepresented in elected office and have faced their own set of challenges during the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s election was the first time in the history of Boston and Cincinnati that Asian Americans will hold the city’s highest political position.

Boston voters chose Michelle Wu, a City Councilor, as mayor on Tuesday. Wu, whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, is not only the first woman but also the first person of color to be elected to the position of mayor of Massachusetts’ most populous city.

Aftab Pureval, whose father is from India and mother is from Tibet, upset former Democratic congressman and mayor David Mann to become the next mayor of Cincinnati.

“Being chosen as the first Asian in Cincinnati, and the first Asian in a Midwestern city,” Pureval added, “is, I believe, a profound statement about Cincinnati’s future.”

The victories were a watershed moment for a group that has long been underrepresented in politics.

Despite accounting for 6.1 percent of the US population, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up only 0.9 percent of elected officials across all levels of government, according to a research released in May by the Reflective Democracy Campaign.

Even in states with substantial AAPI populations, such as New York and California, representation remains low.

However, the results of this year’s elections, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’ electoral success in 2020, signal that things may be changing.

On Tuesday, five Asian Americans were elected to the city council in New York City, the highest number ever elected to the council. The all-Democratic group includes the city council’s first Muslim woman, first Korean American, and first South Asian American.

Asian Americans achieved significant political progress even in areas with lower AAPI populations.

Azrin Awal was elected as the city’s first Asian American city council member in Duluth, Minnesota; Justin Tseng was elected as the city’s first Asian American city council member in Medford, Massachusetts; and Thu Nguyen was elected as the city’s first Southeast Asian American city council member in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tuesday's victories, according to Pureval, "will indicate not only that AAPIs can run and win on the beaches or in areas with big Asian populations, but that.