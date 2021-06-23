Mayor Sadiq Khan warns that if Scotland fans congregate in London, it will be dangerous.

Ticketless The mayor of London has cautioned that Scotland fans gathering in London to witness their team’s Euro 2020 encounter against England risk causing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Sadiq Khan reaffirmed his earlier request that the Tartan Army stay at home for the match on Friday evening unless they have a safe spot to watch it.

He warned supporters not to meet in the capital because of the risk posed by the Delta variation.

Scotland supporters would be unable to reach Trafalgar Square, which will be utilized as a socially-distanced, ticketed fan zone for essential personnel, and bars will have restricted capacity due to coronavirus safeguards, he claimed.

“It is absolutely amazing that Scotland is competing in their first international competition in 23 years, and I am looking forward to Friday’s match,” Mr Khan said.

“Scottish fans are known throughout the world for creating a party atmosphere to major events, but with Covid restrictions in place on both sides of the border, the best option for fans without tickets or a safe spot to watch the game is to watch it from Scotland rather than London.

“In a perfect world, I would warmly welcome the Tartan Army to London for this match, but with Covid cases on the rise and so much on the line as we combat this terrible illness, I’m afraid it just won’t be this time, therefore the best thing to do is stay at home and watch the game.”

Jenny Gilruth, Scotland’s cultural minister, endorsed the call, saying that a cautious approach to commemorating the much-anticipated event is required.

“I highly advise fans to travel only if they have a ticket or a secure location from which to watch the game,” she said.

“Although we have made significant progress, we all have a critical role to play in keeping the virus under control. As a result, I strongly advise all football fans to plan ahead. (This is a brief piece.)