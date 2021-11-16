Mayor Muriel Bowser of DC has decided to repeal one of the country’s most stringent mask laws.

According to the Associated Press, Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia stated Tuesday that the city’s indoor mask rule, which is one of the most stringent in the country, will be repealed. The new guidelines, which go into effect Nov. 22, come as COVID-19 infections in the capital city continue to decline.

While masks will no longer be required in many indoor areas, protective clothing will still be required in some situations. According to a press statement from the D.C. Health Department, this includes government buildings where staff and the public contact directly, schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share cars, and places where people live in groups, such as nursing homes, hostels, and jails.

According to the Associated Press, private businesses are also allowed to enforce their own mask mandates.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Bowser stated, “Now, I want to be very clear.” “This does not mean that everyone should stop wearing their mask,” says the statement, “but it does mean that the government’s approach will move to providing you with risk-based information and advocating layering tactics as the best way to protect yourself and the community.” During the briefing, Bowser stated that the city will continue to monitor the virus situation and be ready to reintroduce the mask mandate if required.

“So, if we need to go back to the public and say, “We think we need to blunt transmission,” or if we observe hospitalizations or other activity in the public health system, we will. But, ideally, this will not be the case “Bowser explained.

In a press statement, the D.C. Health Department stated that “rather than following a blanket mandate,” the updated rules would incorporate risk-based counseling that considers existing health indicators and immunization statuses. According to the announcement, the updated information will be placed on the D.C. government’s coronavirus website in the coming days.

Residents should also get vaccinated against the virus, according to the D.C. Health Department, and “all people, regardless of vaccination status, should examine their risk factors and surroundings carefully when adopting layered mitigations techniques” like masks and social distancing.

