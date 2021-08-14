Mayor Mike Duggan claims the city was undercounted by 10% in the census and is considering legal action.

Duggan sent a statement to the media on Friday citing the Census disparity. He also claimed that he intends to pursue legal action as a result of the count.

According to Duggan, the Census Bureau appears to have undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%. “We will use all lawful means at our disposal to ensure that Detroit receives an accurate count.”

Duggan then went on to discuss the freshly published Census data, as well as Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s theory on the Census miscount.

According to the Census figures released today, Detroit has only 254,000 occupied households, according to Duggan. “According to DTE, over 280,000 residential households are paying power bills right now. At the very least, the Census missed 25,000 occupied houses with running electricity.”

“This is exactly what Rep. Tlaib and I predicted on October 28th when we were joined by Census employees who told their tales about how Detroit areas were undercounted and were outraged that the count was shut down a month ahead of schedule,” Duggan said.

Kurt Metzger, a demographer, spoke to the Detroit Free Press on the census results. “I can’t imagine any major city not having reservations about the results,” Metzger added. Metzger, who helps the city of Detroit analyze census data, predicts “thousands of appeals just because of the process.”

As the city’s residential population continues to shrink, the U.S. Census count has become a mainstay issue. Between 2000 and 2010, the population of Michigan’s largest city declined by 25%.

Residents and officials faced numerous issues during the 2020 Census count, including delays in sending out staffers to residents’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump’s decision to end census field operations prematurely, and new rules enacted to protect respondents’ privacy.

While Detroit’s population fell by 2%, Michigan’s population increased by 2%, putting the state’s population at more than 10 million. Other Michigan counties, such as Washtenaw County, experienced an 8% increase.

