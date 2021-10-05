Mayor Lovely of Rochester Warren accepts a plea bargain the day the trial begins and will resign.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren agreed to leave before the end of her term as part of a plea agreement to settle criminal charges that she took measures to circumvent campaign contribution restrictions during her 2017 reelection campaign, according to the Associated Press.

Warren’s resignation will take effect on December 1, and Deputy Mayor James Smith will complete Warren’s tenure. Warren can preserve her pension and law license because she pleaded guilty to a lower misdemeanor crime.

Albert Jones Jr., Warren’s campaign treasurer, and Rosiland Brooks-Harris, the city’s finance director and treasurer of a pro-Warren political action organization, were also charged with violating campaign funding limitations, along with Warren. Jones and Brooks-Harris are accused of fraudulently transferring funds from Warren’s campaign committee to the PAC.

Warren first rejected any attempt to circumvent financial restrictions, blaming errors on bad bookkeeping. The probe into the campaign was dubbed a “political witch hunt” by Warren.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to various news agencies, the plea deal also includes Warren’s child endangerment accusations. Warren and her husband Timothy Granison pleaded not guilty in July to separate charges resulting from a police raid in their shared house that reportedly turned up a gun and revolver, as well as Warren’s 10-year-old daughter alone.

The resignation will bring the mayor of New York’s third-largest city’s difficult time to a close. Last year’s indictment of Warren brought a further layer of difficulty to a city still grieving from its handling of the police homicide of Daniel Prude.

Prude died on March 30th, a week after officers placed a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting and then held him down for two minutes until he stopped breathing. Asphyxiation was the cause of death, according to the medical examiner.

His death went unnoticed by the public until his family revealed police body camera footage months later. Warren had been chastised for how the city handled Prude’s death. She claimed she was unaware of Prude’s situation until his family made it public.

However, a report commissioned by the Rochester City Council chastised her and the former police chief for concealing key elements of the case for months and lying to the public about it. This is a condensed version of the information.