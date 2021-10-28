Mayor Calls For ‘Tougher Consequences’ After 14-Year-Old Connecticut Teen Is Shot In The Head And Left Outside Hospital

In Connecticut, a 14-year-old child was shot in the head and taken to the hospital. According to family relatives, he died as a result of his injuries.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, the teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury’s emergency room. The victim was a Hamden resident who was a student at a New Haven high school. The victim’s name was not made public by the police.

The youngster was eventually brought to Hartford’s Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. On Tuesday afternoon, family members of the victim confirmed that the kid had died.

According to WSFB, police believe the shooting happened outside of the city.

There have been no arrests, and the motivation for the crime remains unknown.

This recent crime, on the other hand, has served as a catalyst for tackling the “problem” of escalating adolescent crime. Mayor Neil O’Leary of Waterbury says he informed Governor Ned Lamont of the new shooting on Monday night. A tiny percentage of habitual repeat criminals, according to O’Leary, is to responsible for the rise in youth crime. He went on to say that these criminals should face harsher penalties for their actions.

The Associated Press quoted O’Leary as adding, “They need to be in a very organized environment because they are too young to comprehend their behavior is not just a danger to themselves, but it’s a danger to the wider population.” “This is an egregious example,” the mayor added.

Another 14-year-old child was shot in the back in Waterbury around two weeks earlier.

A 14-year-old had been stabbed to death a month previously.

“I hear the same thing from my peers in urban locations around the state, and it’s something that needs to be addressed.” Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told WSFB, “We’ve been talking about it for a long time now.”

The appeal for assistance and youth crime reform, according to State Rep. Geraldo Reyes, has gone unheeded. “I can’t stress enough that we’ve already lost far too many children and that we must act,” Reyes told the site.

Reyes went on to say that various political officials are working on a comprehensive solution to this problem on a daily basis. “Rather than reacting with a knee-jerk reaction, we need to do something that is right, well-thought out, and can actually be carried out,” Reyes added.

The Waterbury Police Department is looking into the matter.

