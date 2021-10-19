‘Mayhem’ when a bus collides with railings in the city center, causing massive traffic congestion.

This morning, a bus crash in Liverpool’s city centre has caused severe traffic disruption.

On Ranelagh Street, immediately before Hanover Street, an Arriva Merseyside single-decker bus collided with the railings near Liverpool Central train station.

Emergency services were sent to the area, and the road was closed while the accident was investigated.

A Liverpool doctor has been suspended following a drug conviction.

Bus services to and from Liverpool ONE were delayed and diverted as a result of the collision.

Merseytravel and Merseyside Police both advised people to avoid the area if at all possible.

“I had my headphones on so it took me a bit to realize the bus had been at a halt for around 10 minutes,” Marta Bona, who was riding the 82 bus to work, said.

“I was on the top deck, so I went downstairs, and the driver informed me that there had been a collision on Hanover Street.” He advised that I should walk because the tailbacks would take a long time to clear.

“All of the buses’ danger lights were turned on, and several of the drivers came off to see what was going on.”

“The accident happened at Central Station’s entrance, but the buses were stopped all the way back to The Adelphi.” On my way to work, I noticed the single-decker bus that had collided with a barrier outside the station.

“The railing was bent out of shape and the front was crushed in.” There were cops on the scene, and no people had been left on the bus at that point.

“I could see everyone getting off their buses to walk because the traffic was getting so terrible – it was mayhem.”

“We can confirm that officers are in Liverpool City Centre this morning (Tuesday 18 October) following a damage-only road traffic incident,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 9.20 a.m., a report was received of a bus colliding with railings on Ranelagh Street, close to Liverpool Central Station.”

“There have been no casualties recorded, and a diversion has been put in place; please avoid the area and take an alternate route while the bus is being recovered.”

A representative for Arriva Merseyside told The Washington Newsday that they. “The summary has come to an end.”