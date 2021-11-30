Maxwell, Ghislaine ‘Scapegoat’ for ‘Man Who Behaved Badly,’ the Defense claims in the opening statement.

During the defense’s opening statement in Maxwell’s trial Monday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim said Ghislaine Maxwell was a “scapegoat for a man who behaved horribly.”

According to the Associated Press, Sternheim said Maxwell, 59, is being blamed for a man’s terrible behavior, similar to many other women in the past, with Adam and Eve being the first example.

“She isn’t the same person as Jeffrey Epstein. She isn’t the same as Jeffrey Epstein “or any of the powerful guys, business moguls, or media moguls who mistreat women, according to Sternheim.

“He’s the “elephant in the room,” as they say. He is not visible, but he is occupying the entire courtroom, as well as overflow courtrooms where other members of the public are watching “she stated

According to Sternheim, the four women testifying that Maxwell recruited them to be sexually abused are suffering from the effects of 25-year-old memories, as well as the influence of lawyers who led them to receive money from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate after his suicide in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in a Manhattan federal jail.

“The money tree has been shook, and millions of dollars have fallen their way,” Sternheim added.

During the prosecution’s opening statement, Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz claimed that Epstein convinced girls as young as 14 to have “so-called massages,” making the sexual assault appear “casual and natural” after they were given money and other items.

Maxwell, according to Pomerantz, was crucial to Epstein’s decade-long sex trafficking.

“From the beginning, she knew what was going on. The defendant and Epstein enticed their victims with the promise of a bright future only to sexually exploit them, according to the indictment “Pomerantz remarked.

According to the prosecutor, Maxwell was “engaged in every detail of Epstein’s life.” “The lady of the house was the defendant.” Even after their personal relationship ended, Maxwell and Epstein “remained the best of friends,” according to Pomerantz.

Maxwell, she claimed, “aided in the normalization of abusive sexual activity” by making the kids feel secure, taking them shopping, and asking them about their lives, schools, and families.

Maxwell, dressed in a cream-colored sweater and black slacks, wrote and spoke from an enclosed plastic see-through box that allowed her to remove her mask.