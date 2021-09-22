Maxine Waters says the treatment of Haitian migrants is “worse than what we saw during slavery.”

The photographs and videos of Border Patrol officials on horseback facing Haitian refugees at the border, according to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, are “worse than what we seen in slavery.”

“What we saw transports us hundreds of years back in time. “What we saw was worse than what we saw in slavery,” Waters stated at a press conference on Wednesday. “Cowboys with their reins whipping Black people, Haitians, into the sea, struggling and tumbling down while all they’re attempting to do is flee violence in their homeland.”

“I’m furious. I’m angry, and it’s not just because of the cowboys, who were chasing Haitians and whipping them with their reins,” Waters continued. “I am dissatisfied with the current administration.”

The use of violent techniques by law enforcement agents, including swinging long reins at Haitian migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, has been captured on camera this week.

When asked about the video, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it was “terrible to see,” but she didn’t have the complete context or other details, adding, “I can’t fathom what context would make it appropriate.”

Waters chastised the Biden administration on Wednesday, claiming that it was adopting a similar attitude to immigration as the Trump government.

“We are adhering to Trump’s policies. He is the one who violates the Constitution by refusing to allow refugees to ask for entry into the country, according to the California lawmaker. “What are we doing here?” says the narrator.

“First and foremost, who is paying these cowboys to do their work?” says the narrator. Waters remarked. “It’s time to get rid of them. It’s time to put a stop to them. It’s not going to work.”

Waters said on Capitol Hill, “We are here and we are organized, and we are saying to the president and everyone else, ‘You have to stop this craziness.'”

Waters was joined in condemning the treatment of Haitian migrants by other House Democrats from the Congressional Black Caucus, the Caribbean Caucus, the Haitian Caucus, and the Hispanic Caucus.

“We cannot and must not continue to speak out against the brutal, barbaric, and outright racist treatment of our Haitian brothers and sisters at the southern border,” Representative Ayanna Pressley stated. This is a condensed version of the information.