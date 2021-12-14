Maxine Peake described playing Anne in the ITV Hillsborough drama as a “great burden.”

Maxine and co-star Stephen Walters, who plays Steve Williams, appeared on the sofa of This Morning to speak with broadcasters Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes about their experience of starring in such an important show.

The drama will premiere in January 2022, and it will follow the Williams family in the aftermath of the death of their 15-year-old son Kevin, who died while attending a football game.

Maxine Peake hopes Anne Williams’ play demonstrates the importance of standing up for what is right.

When Vernon questioned Maxine, “Did you realize the gravity of this role for everyone in Merseyside?” she realized how significant the role was.

“Yes,” she said. When I first received the part, I was at Manchester Airport, and there were a slew of football fans wearing Liverpool shirts boarding an aircraft.

“I just saw those folks and thought to myself, ‘God, give them the duty,’ because it means so much.”

“People have claimed ‘well it happened so long ago,’ but the reverberations continue,” she continued. The trauma is passed down through the generations.

“I adore Liverpool; it’s a really proud city.”

Before they ever read their scripts, both performers decided to play the lead roles.

“You receive a call saying there’s a script coming your way, and it’s to portray Anne Williams,” Maxine explained. And I responded, ‘Oh yes,’ before I had read the screenplay.” “I didn’t hesitate,” she added. As Stephen reflected on his own memories of the tragic day, Vernon stated it is a compelling story that deserved to be told.

“I remember my brother walking down to Anfield with his scarf,” Stephen recalled. There was a monument there, a sea of red and white flowers, cards, photographs, and other mementos.

“Everyone in the neighborhood had a tale like that, whether it was neighbors or classmates, and the reverberations of that still reverberate 30-odd years later.”

Stephen met with the real to prepare for his role as Kevin Williams' stepfather.