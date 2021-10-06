Max Miller files a defamation lawsuit against Stephanie Grisham and asks the judge to prevent her from alleging abuse.

Former Trump staffer Max Miller has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, alleging that she defamed him throughout their relationship.

Miller, who is running for Congress in northeast Ohio, has also sought a judge in Cleveland to order Grisham to stop talking about the alleged abuse. Grisham made the allegations in a Washington Post op-ed published on Tuesday, although he did not name Miller.

Miller’s lawyer, Larry Zukerman, filed the case in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court hours after the article was published, asking the judge to block Grisham from discussing the allegations during later CNN television interviews.

He claimed that Grisham made “libelous and defamatory assertions” about Miller’s alleged abuse in the 13-page complaint. She fabricated “false charges against him in retribution for him hurting her heart by quitting their relationship and then becoming engaged to Emily Moreno,” according to Zukerman.

Miller’s lawyer also said that Grisham has no proof of wrongdoing and that the accusations were made just to increase sales of her tell-all memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: Also released Tuesday was What I Saw At The Trump White House.

The charges of assault against Grisham are detailed in her book, but Miller is not named.

In the afternoon, she appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper, telling the presenter that she didn’t identify Miller on purpose since she’d moved on. She also told Tapper that she was subjected to “abuse in every aspect” while dating him.

“If there’s anything I can take away from this, it’s that I’m nearly stronger than I was before, and no one will ever mistreat me in any manner, shape, or form again,” Grisham stated in the interview.

Grisham claimed in the op-ed that she warned then-President Donald Trump and then-First Lady Melania Trump that her ex, a White House staffer, “had grown violent,” but that both “seemed entirely unaffected” about if there was “another abuser” in their workplace.

According to three people familiar with the event, Miller allegedly slammed Grisham against a wall in his Washington apartment and slapped her in the face last year after she accused him of cheating, according to Politico. Grisham was the author at the moment.