Max George of The Wanted provides an update on Tom Parker’s brain tumor.

Max George of The Wanted has provided an update on his bandmate Tom Parker, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Tom, 33, stated in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a “inoperable” and “terminal” brain tumor, and has just announced a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in support of Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Max, 32, said he was looking forward to sitting “first row” at the event on September 20 on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“Of course, it was a huge shock, but honestly, he is doing remarkably well,” he remarked. Tom is a different animal altogether, and he’s going at it with everything he’s got, including his wife Kelsey.

“He’s doing fantastic. He’s just announced an Inside My Head event at the Albert Hall to benefit Stand Up To Cancer. That is something we are very excited about.

“He’s got some fantastic acts on his bill. McFly, KSI, I know Becky Hill is doing it. I’m hoping to be on the front row watching.”

He continued, when asked about Tom’s optimism, “That’s just him.” That’s just how he is in every situation. And, believe it or not, this is no exception. But it’s not the case. Tom simply gets on with things. I eagerly anticipate seeing him.”

Tom said in an Instagram post in January that the tumor had shrunk by a “substantial amount” and that he was “responding well to treatment.”

Instagram

He and Kelsey Hardwick have been married since 2018, and their son, Bodhi, was born in October of last year, joining their daughter, Aurelia Rose, who was born in 2019.

Max, a former Strictly Come Dancing contender, also discussed the possibility of a Wanted reunion, but said it would be difficult to bring the five members back together.

“I’ve always wanted to, and they know it,” he remarked. Every time I go on the radio or television, I say that. So I believe they are well aware of that.

“If you’re paying attention, boys, let’s figure this out. I’d love to, I’d love to. But the boys are scattered over the globe.” “The summary comes to an end.”