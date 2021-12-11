Matthew Ray Hancock dons a clown mask and claims to have a bomb in his limo at the Las Vegas airport, according to police.

Matthew Ray Hancock, 36, was arrested on trespassing charges after driving a limousine through security at a Las Vegas airport while wearing a clown mask and told police he had a bomb before surrendering to authorities. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hancock allegedly drove the limousine through the security barriers at the gates to a private airline at McCarran International Airport before stopping near parked planes.

According to witnesses, Hancock then left the vehicle wearing a clown mask and warned police and nearby employees that he had a bomb in the car and was about to blow up the airport, causing the employees to escape. Hancock then got into his car and drove away.

According to Fox 5 Vegas, Hancock was later apprehended by officials and told them to refer to him as “the chosen one,” and that he was preparing to fly to Area 51, the famed Nevada military base that has long been a rumored site of aliens and UFOs online, to seek for aliens.

He informed officers he had a shotgun and a “gasoline device” in the car and that if he wasn’t allowed to fly, he would use them.

Hancock was apprehended by police, who discovered the “bomb” was an oxygen tank disguised as a device with a pressure gauge, Christmas lights, and other metal things.

Hancock allegedly claimed officers he had “high-security clearance,” was linked with “the mob,” and that he owed someone millions of dollars in interviews.

Hancock faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and dispersing a crowd with a hoax, as well as criminal trespassing.

He was reportedly “disruptive” in refusing to appear in court for the first time on Thursday, so he will be back next Tuesday.

After being detained by policemen on Nov. 11 and charged for reckless driving with a limousine spinning its tires through traffic on the Las Vegas Strip, Hancock informed investigators he was “Tik Tok famous,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

During the event, police reported McCarran air traffic was “affected.”

If Hancock is released, a judge set bail at $150,000 and ordered house arrest with electronic monitoring. He was briefly represented by a deputy public defender. This is a condensed version of the information.