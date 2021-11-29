Matthew McConaughey has announced that he will not run for Governor of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey has stated that he will not seek re-election to the Texas governorship in 2022. In a video posted on Sunday, the actor reaffirmed that he had no imminent plans to enter politics, thereby ruling out a run for Texas governor.

“It never occurred to me as a simple child born in the small hamlet of Uvalde, Texas, that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey remarked. “It’s both humbling and encouraging to think about. It’s also a path I’m choosing to avoid at the time.” The actor then disclosed that he has spent the last two years researching and listening in preparation for a candidacy for public office. He also stated that he has been studying politics in both the United States and Texas.

“What have I discovered? a great deal, “he stated “That we have certain issues that need to be addressed. That our politics requires a fresh focus. That we have rifts that need to be bridged. That there is a greater need for trust in our lives. I’ve learnt that great leaders serve and that freedom comes with responsibility. We lead by serving each other, whether we are politicians, CEOs, star quarterbacks, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, friends, mentors, or teachers. Through our service, we take the lead.” However, rather than running for Texas governor, he has decided to continue to support enterprises that are “building routes for people to achieve, organizations that have a goal to serve and develop trust while simultaneously generating prosperity,” as he puts it. “And, yes, competent politicians can assist us in getting to where we need to go. However, let’s be clear: they can’t help us unless we choose to help ourselves “Further, he stated.

McConaughey previously stated that he was considering running for governor of Texas during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” However, on “The Carlos Watson Show” a few months later, he discussed the “difficult” nature of joining politics. “I’m not interested in putting on a bunch of Band-Aids that will be pulled off as soon as I’m out,” he added. “I’m interested in building something that will last, and I’m measuring what category that is, I’m not sure whether it’s politics.”