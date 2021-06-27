Matt Hancock’s journey from student journalist to disgraced Health Secretary is a fascinating one.

Matt Hancock, the Government’s Health Secretary who led the country through the pandemic, has resigned in the wake of his liaison with an aide that violated his own coronavirus guidelines.

In a video and a formal letter to the Prime Minister, the senior minister, who had served three cabinet roles before turning 40, announced his resignation.

“I recognize the immense sacrifices that everyone in this country, including you, has made,” he remarked.

“And those of us who establish the rules have to follow them, which is why I have to resign.”

He was appointed Health Secretary in 2018 after serving in the cultural brief for 18 months, and he was a key actor in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak until his resignation on Saturday.

Following a slew of unflattering articles in recent weeks, Mr Hancock was forced to resign after photos emerged of the married minister kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo.

The Sun published CCTV photographs taken on May 6 when social distance guidelines were still in effect, with hugging between persons from different families being discouraged.

He told a white lie, claiming to be watching rugby at Twickenham when he was actually in a pub in Reading.

This occurred after Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings published text exchanges this month in which the Prime Minister is reported to have branded Health Secretary Sajid Javid “absolutely f***ing worthless” after catching coronavirus last year.

Mr Cummings accused the senior minister of lying to the Prime Minister about commitments to test new patients before they were admitted to care homes during the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mr Hancock has denied lying and dismissed Mr Johnson’s “hopeless” remark as “old history.”

Following his time in the spotlight since the pandemic began in March 2020, the monarch referred to Mr Hancock as a “poor man” during the first face-to-face encounter between the Queen and Mr Johnson this week.

