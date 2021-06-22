Matt Hancock suggests that quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people could resume in August.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the government is “working” on proposals to allow those who have had two doses of the vaccine to travel without being quarantined.

Mr Hancock told Sky News that the government was looking into the problem, despite the fact that travel had not been professionally advised yet.

“We’re working on ideas to allow the vaccination to essentially restore some of the freedoms that have had to be denied to keep people safe,” he said.

Jet2 has announced 300 additional flights and 60,000 additional seats on sale.

“After all, that is the whole point of the immunization campaign, which is why it is critical that every adult get the shot.”

When asked if these plans could be implemented by August, the Health Secretary said, “We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so.”

However, in the same interview, Mr Hancock stated that removing limits on international travel is “more challenging” than removing restrictions in the UK on July 19.

“Thankfully, thanks to the immunization program, we’ve been able to remove a large number of limitations here at home,” he stated.

“We’re on schedule to deliver Step 4, the additional openings, on July 19, which is excellent.”

“We’re also looking into how we may replace the current limits with vaccine-based protections, both for domestic and foreign travel.”

“However, overseas travel is more harder to free up.”

The main NHS App, which is different from the Covid-19 App, is also “important,” according to the Health Secretary, because countries are expected to require verification of vaccination status of Britons traveling overseas.

“We can now, all of us, see our vaccine status, see your testing status on the NHS App,” Mr Hancock said.

“Over six million individuals have downloaded the main NHS App, which allows you to show if you’ve had your vaccinations.

“It’s critical because we know that other nations will demand proof of vaccination before allowing you to travel.”

“So, when travel is permitted, we will ensure that people have the ability to demonstrate it.”