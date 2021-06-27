Matt Hancock should have been fired, according to four out of five Echo readers.

According to a recent poll, just under 80% of Echo readers feel Boris Johnson should have fired disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock before he resigned.

Mr Hancock resigned yesterday after photos surfaced of him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo at the Department of Health. Mr Hancock is married with three children.

Indoor social gatherings of persons from different households were illegal in England at the time, and instructions advised participants to keep two meters apart and avoid “face to face contact.”

Mr Hancock reportedly left his wife Martha on Thursday evening, shortly before the photos were made public, according to a number of national news agencies.

Mr Hancock and Mrs Coladangelo’s photos, which were purportedly shot on May 6, revealed a violation of the government’s own social distance guidelines in effect at the time, and Mr Hancock made it clear that the violation was the basis for his departure.

However, according to a poll of ECHO readers, 79 percent thought Prime Minister Johnson should have fired him.

Just than three-quarters of the 1,006 persons who replied agree that he was correct to quit. A quarter of those polled believed his decision to quit was a bad one.

Readers were split on whether his resignation as a result of breaking the rules would encourage them to follow them.

Mr Hancock’s resignation was cited by just over two-thirds of those polled as making them more inclined to respect the regulations, while 23% said it would not, and 10% said they were undecided.

Mr Hancock apologized for violating the rules in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister.

He stated, ” “As a country, we’ve put forth a lot of effort to combat the pandemic. I don’t want my personal life to divert attention away from the single-minded focus that is taking us out of this catastrophe.

"I'd like to apologize again for breaking the rules, and I'd like to apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to spend time with my kids.