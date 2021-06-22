Matt Hancock has confirmed that a mandatory vaccine for care home staff is in place.

Staff in care homes will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus “to protect residents,” and the NHS is considering making vaccinations mandatory.

Despite considerable concerns from industry leaders about the impact on already-stretched staffing levels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move for care facilities in England.

“After careful consideration, we’ve decided to move forward with this measure to protect residents,” he told Parliament.

He stated that a consultation on the same method will be held in the NHS in order to “save lives and protect people from sickness.”

“The vast majority of workers in care homes are already vaccinated, but not all, and we know that the vaccine not only protects you but also protects people around you,” he said in the Commons.

“As a result, we will move forward with measures to ensure that mandating as a condition of deployment for workers in care homes is enforced, and we will consult on a similar approach in the NHS to save lives and safeguard patients from disease.”

Mr Hancock made his remarks during a virtual meeting with officials from the Department of Health and Social Care alongside providers and stakeholders from the care industry.

According to the GMB union, more than a third of carers are considering quitting their employment because of mandatory vaccines.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Covid-19 strategic response director at Public Health England, said there are “pros and cons to any debate on mandatory vaccination,” with one potential drawback being that “people may vote with their feet, not want to have the vaccine, and thus not work in a care home, and that could lead to staff supply issues in care homes.”

“I will remain a little bit concerned that we will have shortages of care staff once the mandate has come in,” she told the Science and Technology Committee before the official announcement. “But I am confident that the vast majority of care workers do want to do the right thing and get vaccinated to protect the elderly under their care.”

Chairman of the Independent Care Group, Mike Padgham. The summary comes to a close.