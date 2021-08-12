Matt Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg used a government database to look for celebrity information.

Joel Greenberg, a friend and associate of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, accessed information on hundreds of people, including celebrities, rivals, and the young girl with whom he has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, through a restricted state database.

As a Seminole County tax collector, Greenberg allegedly improperly obtained information including as Social Security numbers, addresses, and medical information for over 700 persons via his access to the secret “Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID).” Greenberg’s frequent use of the system was unknown to Seminole County tax officials until they received a public records request from the Florida Center for Government Accountability, a government watchdog group.

“This was an activity by the former tax collector that the DAVID system did not condone, and we are working to ensure that this type of activity does not happen again,” said Alan Byrd, a Tax Collector’s Office representative.

After learning that Greenberg had searched up the private information of his elderly father and deceased mother, Seminole Commissioner Bob Dallari commented, “I am surprised that he did that.” “I’m not sure why he did that… I’m sorry, but I don’t have an answer.”

Other officials were less surprised. Seminole Commissioner Jay Zembower remarked, “I’m not surprised in the least.” “However, it gives me tremendous concern for those folks for whom he was requesting personal information for whatever reason.”

Greenberg admitted to sex trafficking a juvenile, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and bribery of a public official. He is currently awaiting his sentence. Greenberg is said to have searched the names of his associate Gaetz, who is now the target of an underage sex probe after Greenberg negotiated a plea deal.

In his guilty agreement, Greenberg admitted to improperly utilizing DAVID to “research his sexual partners,” including the teenage girl in his sex trafficking case “because he had grounds to think” she was under the age of 18.

Greenberg was originally charged with 33 federal offenses, but 27 of them were dropped in exchange for his cooperation in ongoing investigations into teenage sex trafficking. Gaetz’s name was not mentioned in the agreement, and it’s unclear whether his inquiry will be impacted.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, he also had access to private information regarding Gaetz, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake. This is a condensed version of the information.