Matt Gaetz: A Retired Marine Would Be a Better Defense Secretary Than Lloyd Austin

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said on Friday that he believes a Marine who was discharged after criticizing the Afghan withdrawal is a better candidate to oversee the military than the current defense secretary.

Gaetz tweeted, “Stuart Scheller would make a better Secretary of Defense than Lloyd Austin.”

“We are aware of your concerns. Accountability is required, according to the representative.

Stuart Scheller, rather than Lloyd Austin, would be a better Secretary of Defense.

We are aware of your concerns.

Accountability must be established. https://t.co/ykklyT7poj

August 28, 2021 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz)

Following the attack near Kabul airport that killed 13 US servicemen, including 11 Marines, Scheller, a US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, released a video to Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday.

In the video, he stated that he wants high military officers to be held accountable for the management of the situation in Afghanistan.

“I’m not going to make this video because it’s going to be an emotional period for me.” I’m doing it because I’m increasingly dissatisfied with my perceived ineptness in foreign policy, and I want to address some specific questions to some of my senior leaders,” he explained.

“People are angry because their senior leaders have disappointed them. And none of them are lifting their hands to accept responsibility or admitting, ‘We screwed this up,’” says the author. Scheller continued.

“We have a defense secretary who testified to Congress in May that the Afghan national security force would be able to survive a Taliban advance. We have chairmans [sic]of joint chiefs of staff who are supposed to advise on military policy—the commandant is one of them. We have a combatant commander in the Marine Corps. He stated, “All of these folks are meant to counsel.”

Scheller said he was “relieved for cause based on a loss of trust and confidence” on Friday, the day after he shared the video.

“If I were in their place, my chain of command would do exactly what I would do,” he wrote.

Others have slammed the military’s decision to strip Scheller of his duties.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, suggested Scheller should be reinstated on Twitter on Saturday.

“Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley should all be held accountable,” Greene continued.

They’re the ones. This is a condensed version of the information.