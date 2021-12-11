Mateusz Musialowski shines once more as Liverpool wins the FA Youth Cup.

Mateusz Musialowski capped off a fantastic week by scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool won the FA Youth Cup for the first time.

The Reds under-18s trounced Fleetwood Town 4-0 at the Academy in Kirkby on Saturday evening, with Musialowski scoring his fourth goal in five days and Luke Chambers netting a penalty.

Marc Bridge-side, Willkinson’s who reached the competition’s final last season, will now face Burnley in the fourth round, which must be played by January 15.

Liverpool, who started Kaide Gordon, came close to going behind early on when Fleetwood’s Covy Smith hit the post.

But it was as close as the visitors got, with Liverpool taking the lead in the 26th minute when Gordon was fouled inside the area by Oliver Leggett, and captain Chambers converted the penalty.

Musialowski, who scored in a 1-1 UEFA Youth League draw with AC Milan on Tuesday, then scored twice more before the break, the first a smart finish following a drive into the box, and the second a great strike after Liverpool forced Fleetwood into a mistake from a short goal kick.

Midway through the second half, the Pole completed his hat-trick when, after winning a free-kick, his shot from the dead ball took a deflection off the wall and went in off the post.

On Saturday, the Liverpool U18s will travel to Burnley in the U18 Premier League North (kick-off 11am).

Davies; Davidson, Bajcetic, Chambers, Miles; Mabaya, Frauendorf (McConnell 45), Pilling; Gordon, Cannonier, Musialowski; Davidson, Bajcetic, Chambers, Miles; Mabaya, Frauendorf (McConnell 45), Pilling; Gordon, Cannonier, Musialowski Mrozek, Scanlon, Lucky, Laffey, Danns are the substitutes.