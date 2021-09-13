Maternity workers at a New York hospital have walked out over a vaccine mandate, halting deliveries.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, which requires at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine among employees of all New York hospitals and long-term care facilities by Sept. 27, has forced a hospital in New York to “pause” child births due to many employee resignations in the maternity ward.

According to CNN, the Lewis County Health System’s chief executive, Gerald Cayer, stated at a recent media conference that the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville will not be able “to safely staff the service after September 24.” “Given the number of resignations we’ve received, we don’t have a choice but to stop delivering babies,” Cayer explained.

Since the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was revealed last month, 30 hospital personnel have resigned, including six at the hospital’s maternity section, he said. Seven other people in the hospital are unsure, according to CBS station WWNY-TV.

According to Cayer, 21 of the 30 worked in clinical areas, and 165 employees in the Lewis County Health System have yet to obtain at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, accounting for 27 percent of the workforce. He went on to say that it’s unknown when the staff who haven’t been immunized will get their injections.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in mid-August that state personnel working in hospitals and long-term care facilities needed to acquire at least one dose of the vaccination by September 27.

“We have a hard deadline ahead of us,” Cayer said, adding that additional hospital units were in jeopardy “due to the amount of unvaccinated persons in those departments.” He requested that the state Department of Health back the hospital’s choice to pause child births rather than shut down the maternity unit entirely.

Cuomo’s statement encouraged 30 more hospital staff to receive their immunizations. According to Cayer, the remaining 464 workers, or 73 percent of the workforce, have had their injections.

According to statistics from the state’s coronavirus tracker site, Lewis County reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 138 persons were tested. The county’s positive rate was 13.5 percent, according to Covid Act Now data.

In addition, only 46.2 percent of the county’s total eligible population has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, compared to 63 percent nationally.

According to worldometer statistics, New York has reported 2,409,029 coronavirus illnesses and 55,200 deaths thus far. COVID-19 has infected 41,853,362 persons and killed 677,988 people in the United States.