Match fishing is still as popular as it has ever been.

Match fishing is still one of the fastest growing areas of angling today, and I’m happy to report that it’s as popular as ever.

Anglers set out to test their talents against others, everyone wanting to be the greatest, providing excitement, thrills, and satisfaction.

However, there is no hiding on the match circuit; it is a stage that may be intimidating at times at all levels, and for many, it is unquestionably one of the most difficult activities to participate in.

Every participant in these tournaments is naturally competitive, and they all want to catch the most fish. Alternatively, like in certain sports, the largest or heaviest fish.

It’s a concept that came to mind this week as I was reading through the various reports that came in from the weekend’s results. There’s always a query from observers about how some waters can fish so differently than others, and how many are so open to change from week to week.

Simply said, whether you’re a match angler or not, our rules are primarily determined by the fish, as annoying as that may be.

Fish are obviously aided in their decision by the components of the weather, which include temperature, light, and wind, but they ultimately have the final word on whether or not they want to participate.

For those readers who do not fish, becoming successful in match fishing needs gaining many abilities that change on a daily basis, in addition to the multiplicity of skills that are required, combining a great deal of luck in many ways on the day.

On the bank itself on Sunday, two Liverpool Angling Society teams competed in the Hankat Angling Canal Team competition on a very challenging Wigan AA piece of canal at the Burscough.

Only six teams competed in this team of four events on the day, and what a line-up it was.

All were lined up from the Slipway back towards Burscough, with some crack anglers put together from some very talented Northwest match groups.

