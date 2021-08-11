Matalan’s “wonderful” pillows are “such good value,” according to customers.

Matalan customers were enthralled after seeing the retailer’s “beautiful” new cushion collection online.

Matalan, a high-street company with a wide choice of on-trend fashion and homeware products, has a devoted following.

Matalan, like many other retailers, uses social media to keep customers informed about new product launches, with its 765k Instagram followers frequently praising the brand’s photographs.

After the sellout pet product returns in stock, B&M shoppers “need” it.

One recent Instagram post, in particular, generated a stir on the internet.

Matalan posted a photo of three of its “chic” tufted pillows on Instagram. A black monotone design (£16), a neutral pom pom and plait creation (£14), and a neutral and black tassel and pom pom design (£12) are among the highlighted pillows.

Instagram

“Bring luxurious textures to your living space with our range of stylish tufted cushions,” the shop captioned the photo. To shop, simply tap!”

The cushions gained more than 1,200 likes in less than 24 hours on the popular social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“This looks fantastic!” exclaimed Colette.

“Beautiful,” observed another shopper.

“It’s such a terrific deal,” Charlotte commented.

“I think we need a vacation to Matalan!!,” Emma said, tagging a friend.

Dionne also added, “need a getaway!!” to a friend’s post.

The pillows on display range in price from £12 to £16. You may see and buy them by going to this link.