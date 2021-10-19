Matalan’s ‘beautiful’ £40 quilted winter coat is a must-have for buyers.

Matalan customers were astonished after seeing a “beautiful” £40 winter coat on the website.

With the approach of autumn comes the need for a good coat to keep you warm and protected from the elements – and many fashionistas are on the lookout for a practical coat that is also stylish.

Matalan, like many stores, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, with one recent tweet causing a sensation online.

The prominent retailer released a snapshot of its sage long quilted coat on Instagram.

The coat comes in a long length with a cushioned, quilted feel and costs £40. There’s also a hood, a popper front closure, and front pockets.

Instagram

Matalan simply captioned the image of the coat with: “Bring it on, coat season! Our sage long quilted coat can be purchased online.” It was well-received by the retailer’s 773k followers, with over 300 likes in the first half hour after it was posted on the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I love this outfit,” one shopper stated.

“I need this coat,” Saffy commented, adding a string of heart eye emojis.

“Gorgeous coat,” Nikki said.

“I adore this,” Rachael said.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

Click here to get Matalan’s sage long quilted coat.