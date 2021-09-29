Matalan’s Alder Hey family pyjamas 2021 with a Christmas design are now available.

Matalan has unveiled their 2021 pyjama collection, which will benefit Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family, including your cat, are included in this year’s collection.

The pyjamas have a Christmas tree print on the sleeves and bottoms, as well as a picture of Alder Hey mascot Oli the Elephant and the message “Have a happy Oli Christmas.”

Matalan and Alder Hey challenged children throughout the UK to get creative and help design the family pyjamas for the first time.

Oliver Morgan, a six-year-old from Litherland, was the competition’s winner, and his vision was brought to life for the ad. Adult and children’s pyjamas, a baby grow, a pet suit, a mug, and a teddy bear are all part of the collection.

“We just want to be able to say a big thank you to Alder Hey Children’s Charity and Matalan for picking Oliver’s design,” said Oliver’s mother Kirsty, who works at Alder Hey. It’s been incredible to be a part of a process that benefits the children of Alder Hey so greatly.

“Oliver is aware of what Mummy and the wonderful Community Physiotherapy Team already do, and he is now making a significant difference in the lives of children who may require our services in the future. He’s officially a member of the Alder Hey clan!”

The Alder Hey Children’s Charity’s new Surgical Neonatal Appeal will benefit entirely from the proceeds of the collection. The campaign has vowed to raise £2.5 million for a new state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that will be erected on the Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s Liverpool campus by 2022.

This new unit will be part of the Liverpool Neonatal Partnership, a collaboration between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust.

The section, which is subject to planning permission, will add 22 neonatal cots to Liverpool and include 18 separate family rooms, allowing parents to remain with their sick babies.

Currently, babies who require specialty surgery must be moved to Alder Hey in order to receive the care they require.