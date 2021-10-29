Matalan is recalling children’s clothing due to safety concerns.

A product recall has been issued by Matalan.

Due to a choking concern, the clothing retailer is requesting customers to return children’s dungarees.

Poppers on the ‘Panda Pocket Dungarees’ may get loose.

Customers are encouraged to return the item to their nearest Matalan store for a refund.

There is no need for a receipt.

“The ‘Panda Pocket Dungarees’ do not match our customary high standards for quality and safety,” Matalan explained.

“During our examination, we learned that poppers can break loose, posing a choking hazard.”

“We are recalling these dungarees immediately because customer safety is our top priority.”

“If you bought any of the ‘Panda Pocket Dungarees,’ please return them as soon as possible to your nearest Matalan shop, where our staff will gladly give you a complete refund.”

“Your receipt will not be required.

“If you purchased the above ‘Panda Pocket Dungarees’ for someone else or know someone who does, please inform them of this notification.”

Matalan can be reached at 0333 0044444 or [email protected] if customers have any questions.