Matalan customers were taken aback by the ‘beautiful’ glittery outfit.

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest jumpsuits.

The store shared its new party jumpsuit on social media, and customers were impressed.

The high street behemoth keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it released a photo of their new glittery jumpsuit.

“Sparkle all the way @ itslucy looking amazing in our sparkling jumpsuit!” Matalan wrote with the photo. #matalanready”.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

Instagram

“This is gorgeous,” one person said beneath the photo, which received hundreds of likes, while another added, “Fab.”

“Beautiful,” said a third.

“This looks great,” observed a fourth shopper.

“You look very gorgeous,” one person said, while another added, “nice.”

The Papaya Petite Black Sparkle Jumpsuit from Matalan costs £18.

You may find a Matalan store near you here, or buy the jumpsuit online here.