Matalan customers were taken aback by a ‘comfy’ £22 jumper and joggers combination.

Customers are complimenting Matalan’s new offering as “very comfy” on the retailer’s website.

With the return of cooler weather, many consumers will be shopping for adaptable clothes that can be worn throughout the year.

Customers are praising Matalan’s white sweatshirt and joggers online, calling them “lovely” and “cosy.”

The sweatshirt has billowing cuffed sleeves and a traditional crew neckline and is priced at £12. The joggers, which cost £10, include side pockets and an elasticated waistline with drawstring cords.

New Look customers rave about the ‘luscious’ £22 checkered smock dress that they ‘require.’

This week, Matalan posted a snapshot of the outfit to their Instagram account, and it went viral.

“Dressed to chill,” the merchant said beside the photo. Our matching cream sweater and joggers can be purchased online.”

Instagram

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“How nice is this,” one user said, while another wrote, “great set.”

“LOVE,” said a third.

“These are excellent xxxxxxxx,” commented a fourth shopper, while a fifth added, “So cosy.”

“This is excellent,” wrote another.

The Cream Sweatshirt is £12 and the Cream Joggers are £10 at Matalan.

The outfit is available to purchase online here. Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.